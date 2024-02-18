Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

