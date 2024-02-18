Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Masco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Masco by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Masco by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,875,000 after acquiring an additional 359,562 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $73.16 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

