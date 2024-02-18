Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $286,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,827,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Herc by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,474,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Herc Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $147.37 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

