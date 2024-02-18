Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $341,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $227.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $173.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.26.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

