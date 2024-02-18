Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $343,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,065,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 466,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,382,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Embraer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,367,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $18.12 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.