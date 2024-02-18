Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $357,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

