Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $424,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 164,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 107.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 35.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $127.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

