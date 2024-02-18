Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $436,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

