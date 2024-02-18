Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 344,662 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

