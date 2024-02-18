Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 749,011 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

WPM stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

