Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 168.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 913,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

