Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,570 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

