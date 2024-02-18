Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 609,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,168,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

