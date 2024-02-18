Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.2 %

AWK opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.