Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAR opened at $241.63 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

