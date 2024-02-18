Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

AYI stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $244.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

