Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after purchasing an additional 527,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $44.41 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

