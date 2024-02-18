Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Evergy by 75.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Evergy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Evergy stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

