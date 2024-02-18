Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,859,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,381,000 after purchasing an additional 916,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

