Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.14 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

