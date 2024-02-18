Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.