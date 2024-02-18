Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.