Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $122.82 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

