Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock opened at $448.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.83. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock worth $3,637,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

