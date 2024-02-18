Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 122.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gartner by 35.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 12.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT opened at $448.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,466. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

