Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

