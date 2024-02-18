Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $52.33 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

