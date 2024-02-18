Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

