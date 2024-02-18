Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $1,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 30.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

