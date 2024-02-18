Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,795,000 after purchasing an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $192.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

