Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

LANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

