Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

