Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 536 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.28.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

