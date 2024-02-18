Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

