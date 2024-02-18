Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

GPN opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.