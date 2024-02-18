Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 617 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

