Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 617 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $101.45 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

