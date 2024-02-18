Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $357,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $132.12 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

