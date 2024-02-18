Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Stock Down 0.8 %

CR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

