Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Herc by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

