Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

