Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

