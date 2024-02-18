Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,426 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 95.8% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owned about 0.46% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,706,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

