Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 166.8% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,139,000 after buying an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
