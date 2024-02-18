Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RS Crum Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

