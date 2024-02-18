JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $600.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $532.00.

ULTA opened at $532.09 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.11 and a 200-day moving average of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

