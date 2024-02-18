Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Up 14%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Jumbo Stock Up 14.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

