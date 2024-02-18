Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,656 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,222,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,526,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $177.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $150.72.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

