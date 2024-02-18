Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,827 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of C stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

