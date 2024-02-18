Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 23,140 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
IJK stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.