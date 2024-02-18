Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 76,534 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 347,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFIC stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.